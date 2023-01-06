Watch: Personal protection expert offers guidance in response to recent kidnappings

12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci offers guidance for parents and children about how to handle dangerous situations.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci on Thursday joined us to offer guidance for students, parents, teachers and school administrators in response to a trio of kidnappings reported near Wichita schools.

Schillaci discussed measures to keep children safe, including the critical role for parents to have a conversation with children about what to do in a situation in which someone tries to harm them or kidnap them.

“You know, if you’re walking to school and a vehicle or somebody on foot, a bike a van, or anybody you feel like somebody is following you, run away from that situation as quick as you can. If they continue to follow you, you scream as loud as you can, and then of course – and I know it’s hard for parents to talk about -- but if their kids do get snatched up, you have to tell your kids to fight, fight for your life,” Schillaci said.

You can see his full discussion with 12 News Anchor/Reporter Michael Schwanke in the window above.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
Wichita Police Department badge
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
Sport Burger Drive-In
Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty

Latest News

Joe Schillaci interview
Watch: Personal protection expert discusses children’s safety following recent kidnappings
Low-income housing
Wichita launches landlord incentive program
Daniel Howard
FHSU football remembers player killed Okla.
USD 259 notification to parents
Wichita Public Schools responds to reported kidnappings