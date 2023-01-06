Watch: Personal protection expert offers guidance in response to recent kidnappings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci on Thursday joined us to offer guidance for students, parents, teachers and school administrators in response to a trio of kidnappings reported near Wichita schools.

Schillaci discussed measures to keep children safe, including the critical role for parents to have a conversation with children about what to do in a situation in which someone tries to harm them or kidnap them.

“You know, if you’re walking to school and a vehicle or somebody on foot, a bike a van, or anybody you feel like somebody is following you, run away from that situation as quick as you can. If they continue to follow you, you scream as loud as you can, and then of course – and I know it’s hard for parents to talk about -- but if their kids do get snatched up, you have to tell your kids to fight, fight for your life,” Schillaci said.

You can see his full discussion with 12 News Anchor/Reporter Michael Schwanke in the window above.

