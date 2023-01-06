Wichita police investigating first homicide of 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of 44-year-old Ricky Beans, of Wichita.

Around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, 2023, Wichita police officers responded to an “assist fire department” call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. Fire crews had responded to the scene after a man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Crews found Beans dead inside. WPD investigators responded and determined he had been shot.

Investigators learned Beans was at the home with several other people for a gathering when an altercation broke out which led to Beans being shot. Investigators believe this happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call WPD investigators at 316-268-4407. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for tips that lead to a felony arrest.

