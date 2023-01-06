Wichita Public Schools, expert urge conversations about safety after recent kidnappings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School District held a briefing Thursday afternoon responding to the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping three children and assaulting two of them.

The first incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, involving a girl in her early teens who was walking near Boston Park. A man put her into his car and attempted to sexually assault her before letting her go. Thursday morning, police said a man forced a boy and a girl into his car while they were walking to Clark Elementary School. Police said the boy was let go but the man drove off with the girl. Eventually, she was found safe.

Wichita Public Schools Safety and Environmental Services Director Terri Moses said the district wasn’t made aware of the first incident until Thursday morning. She said a notification would be sent to parents.

Whether on or off school grounds, Moses said the district takes these situations seriously and follows a strict protocol.

“Certainly when somebody contacts us and lets us know that something has happened, our first response is to always call 911 and get our first responders there as quickly as possible,” said Moses.

12 News personal protection expert Joe Schillaci said this is a perfect example of why parents need to have conversations with their children about what to do in a situation like this.

“If you’re walking to school and a vehicle or somebody on foot, a bike a van, or anybody you feel like somebody is following you, run away from that situation as quickly as you can. If they continue to follow you, you scream as loud as you can. And then of course, and I know it’s hard for parents to talk about, but if their kids do get snatched up, you have to tell your kids to fight, fight for your life,” said Schillaci.

He said while these incidents are rare, it’s important to set your kids up for success and not failure, so they have a plan.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com