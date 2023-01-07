Chilly today, warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of clouds and sun with chilly temperatures across Kansas today- don’t put those coats away yet.

Through the morning hours and midday a light wintry mix is possible from the Flint Hills towards K.C., however the rest of the state will remain dry. Chilly with breezy conditions through mid-afternoon, then the winds will diminish through the late day towards sunset. Highs in the 30s and 40s statewide. Clearing and cold tonight with lows in the teens and 20s. Sunshine is expected Sunday with warmer temperatures- highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

The January thaw will continue in the week ahead, with highs in the 50s through Wednesday. Dry weather will persist until Wednesday night as another weather system approaches Kansas. This system looks to tap into some Gulf of Mexico moisture and draw it northward into the central Plains. That said there is a chance of rain and maybe some snow across Kansas late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s on Thursday with a nice recovery into the 50s by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: A mix of clouds and some sun, breezy, and colder. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 31.

Mon: High: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 27 Sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 35 Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Some overnight rain possible.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 34 AM showers, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 26 Sunny.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 28 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com