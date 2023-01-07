Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday told reporters “We’re going to make progress today; we’re going...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to win the House speakership on a 14th ballot late Friday, falling one vote short as tensions boiled over in a chaotic scene on the House floor.

As the clock neared midnight, the lawmakers plunged into a 15th round of voting.

In the raucous 14th, even after two key Republican holdouts voted present to lower the tally McCarthy would need, it was not enough. He strode to the back of the chamber to confront Matt Gaetz, sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts. Fingers were pointed, words exchanged and violence apparently just averted.

At one point, Republican Mike Rogers of Alabama started to charge toward Gatez before Richard Hudson physically pulled him back.

