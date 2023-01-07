‘The Legend’: Wichita Fire Department remembers veteran captain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department honored Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn on Friday. He died on Thursday.

The fire department held a procession ahead of Captain Feuerborn’s funeral at Resthaven Mortuary.

Feuerborn was nicknamed “the legend” by his fellow firefighters. He was with the department for 44 years and had planned to retire this year.

The Wichita Fire Department said he was “a friend and mentor to so many over the years.”

