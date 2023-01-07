One dead after Gray Co. crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 70-year-old woman from Copeland, Ks is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on U56 just northeast of Copeland.

KHP said Roxie Tucker was stopped at a stop sign in the southbound lane on K144 at U56. KHP said as she attempted to turn eastbound onto U56, a semi-truck heading west struck her vehicle.

KHP said Tucker was taken to the hospital where she later died. The semi driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

