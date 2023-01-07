One dead after Gray Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 70-year-old woman from Copeland, Ks is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on U56 just northeast of Copeland.

KHP said Roxie Tucker was stopped at a stop sign in the southbound lane on K144 at U56. KHP said as she attempted to turn eastbound onto U56, a semi-truck heading west struck her vehicle.

KHP said Tucker was taken to the hospital where she later died. The semi driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com