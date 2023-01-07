Parents concerned by lack of notification in Wichita kidnapping case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New details emerged Friday in the case of three children kidnapped in two days in Wichita’s Eastridge neighborhood.

Neighbors like Melissa Kemp wonder if the second incident on Thursday could have been prevented if the community had been made aware of the first incident which occurred Wednesday afternoon.

“I think a lot of parents would have been more proactive. We see these kids out here all the time playing, and we could have prevented it, I believe we could have prevented it because not only is it the parents’ responsibility but it kind of takes a village for everyone, for all these kids,” said Kemp.

She said she understands police have a process to follow but is disappointed that there was a threat to public safety and police didn’t do more to alert the community around Boston Park.

The Kemp family lives about a block away.

“If they didn’t want to alert him or whatever, they could have gone door to door and told people this is what happened. They could have told the school. There are three or four schools that are really close. If it happened to one, it would happen to the other,” said Kemp.

Wichita police said Wednesday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl was abducted near Boston Park while walking home from Curtis Middle School. On Thursday, he forced a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy into his car. Police said both girls were sexually assaulted.

WPD said while the 7-year-old boy was riding with an officer, he spotted the suspect’s car.

The Kemps are neighbors to the 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy and know them well.

“(He’s a) first grader. He comes over quite often and he helps my husband rake leaves and do different things around the house, just to make a little change but very good kids, very respectable, very helpful. It doesn’t surprise me that he was able to help the police department catch him (the suspect),” said Kemp.

As a mother, she said it’s important to have honest conversations with children. She said she teaches her children to be aware of their surroundings and anyone they don’t know in order to avoid danger and stay safe.

