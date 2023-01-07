Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

The girl said the man was driving a blue or green sedan, attempting to coerce her to get closer to his vehicle. The 13-year-old said she ignored the man and continued walking. She reported the incident to her mother Thursday night.

WPD investigators are working to identify the suspect in this case, and at this time, they do not believe it to be connected to the earlier incidents that took place in east Wichita on Wednesday and Thursday. The Wichita school district was also notified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com