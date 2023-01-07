State investigators probe homicide at prison

(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Kan. (AP) - State investigators are probing what they’re calling a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release Saturday that the facility contacted the agency around 9:30 p.m. Friday to report the suspicious death of an inmate.

Investigators determined that a 25-year-old inmate called guards to his cell about 8:30 p.m. that night. There they found 62-year-old inmate Gary Raburn dead Friday. He appeared to have been strangled, KBI officials said.

An autopsy is pending. KBI officials said a suspect has been identified but released no further information.

