Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita.

WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.

WPD said a person inside the home at the time called police, two people have minor injuries.

WPD is investigating the incident.

