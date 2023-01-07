Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita

Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita.

WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.

WPD said a person inside the home at the time called police, two people have minor injuries.

WPD is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs
Emergency crews responded to a trench collapse at the Salina South High School on Friday. Both...
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina
Suspects in QuikTrip robbery.
Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items
Fire damage where one person was killed on W. 2nd Street in Wichita.
1 killed in house fire in west Wichita
Manasseh Ward mugshot
Police identify man arrested in connection with kidnappings near Wichita schools

Latest News

State investigators probe homicide at prison
Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday told reporters “We’re going to make progress today; we’re going...
Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker
Cops at school
Wichita parents concerned after recent kidnappings
Ukrainian Christmas Eve dinner
IRC holds Christmas Eve meal for Ukrainian refugees