Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita.
WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
WPD said a person inside the home at the time called police, two people have minor injuries.
WPD is investigating the incident.
