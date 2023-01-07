Warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Sunday with mild temperatures expected to continue into most of the week ahead.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

Mild weather will continue into the week ahead with highs remaining in the 50s through Wednesday.

Our next storm system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance for rain to Kansas.

The exact track of this system remains uncertain, so there is still some question as to where the highest chance for rain will be and if any snow will mix in. Check back for later updates.

Temperatures will turn cooler behind the system for the end of the week with highs returning to the 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 24

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 53

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 31

Mon: High: 56 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 28 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 34 Partly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 35 Chance of AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 28 Increasing clouds.

