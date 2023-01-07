Wichita police chief to review notification policies after recent kidnappings

WPD Chief Sullivan said he plans to make an official policy that school notifications be made any time a child is the victim of a serious crime.
By KWCH Staff and Lily Wu
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot of questions have been raised this past week as to why the public was not made aware of a kidnapping in east Wichita on Wednesday.

Wichita police responded to an abduction, or kidnapping call, near Harry and Woodlawn around 4:40 p.m. Wichita Public Schools officials said they were not made aware of the incident until after a second kidnapping of two children, in the same area, Thursday morning.

In a statement, Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan said there is no formalized policy regarding notification of schools concerning incidents that occur off school property. He said the “informal processes did not function as intended or designed,” on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, prior to the second incident, he said EMCU investigators were in the area attempting to gather additional information on the case.

“Right now, we have an informal process of school notifications, but I plan to make an official policy that school notifications be made any time a child is the victim of a serious crime or we have information that indicates there is a concern for school safety and security. We will be working in partnership with school safety personnel to ensure that our policies accomplish the objectives of both organizations and enhance the safety and security of our children,” the chief said in his statement.

12 News personal protection expert Joe Schillaci cautions what type of information was made available on Wednesday.

Police now say at 4:41 p.m. on Wednesday, a 911 caller reported their 13-year-old daughter was walking home from school when an unknown suspect forced her into a vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

“I caution everybody to understand what that information is because it may not have been conveyed in a manner that would allow the officials to sound those bells and whistles,” Schillaci said.

The Wichita school district said in a news conference on Thursday afternoon that they were not made aware of Wednesday’s incident, until Thursday morning when the second incident had already occurred.

“In cases where a crime is committed, WPD is the lead agency and we collaborate with them on strategies like public notification,” said the district.

Irene van der Zande, the founder of Kidpower International, a national organization that advocates for children’s safety, says communication is key.

“It is very important to share information as soon as you have it, even if all you know is there was an attempted abduction or an abduction and the child escaped. You have to frame it in a positive way that empowers parents to not just give fear-based messages to kids but to actually prepare kids,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs
Manasseh Ward mugshot
Police identify man arrested in connection with kidnappings near Wichita schools
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

WPD statement
Wichita police chief to review policies after recent kidnappings
Captain Larry Feuerborn
‘The Legend’: Wichita Fire Department remembers veteran captain
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Parents concerned by lack of notification in Wichita kidnapping case