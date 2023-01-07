Wichita State releases 2023 Kansas employment forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released its report looking at jobs in Kansas in 2022 and what to expect for 2023.

In the first half of 2022, Wichita added over 5,000 employees. The manufacturing field saw particularly strong growth as of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs.

This year, the jobs market is expected to moderate. The forecast expects Wichita to add about 2,900 jobs in 2023, an increase of 1%.

Even with an expected slow in the U.S. economy, Jeremy Hill with WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research said he thinks Kansas is in better shape than the country overall.

“Even though i think the economy is going to slow down this next year, I don’t think we’re going to go into a deep recession. And I think Kansas and Wichita in particular are actually going to relatively do better than the nation.

The forecast expects employment growth statewide to slow in 2023 with most of the growth expected in production jobs. That area is expected to gain about 3,200 jobs, which would be an increase of 1.3%.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com