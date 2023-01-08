Mild start to the week

Highs remaining in the 50s
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue over the next few days before our next storm system arrives midweek.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Highs will remain in the 50s through Wednesday before our next storm system begins to move into the area Wednesday evening.

Scattered rain showers will begin to develop during the evening with activity continuing into the night. As temperatures get colder, rain could mix with snow at times Wednesday night. Little accumulation is expected at this time.

Precipitation will end by Thursday morning. It will be cooler behind the system with highs returning to the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Mild weather will quickly return by next weekend with highs returning to the 50s to near 60.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 55

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W/SE 5-10. Low: 29

Tue: High: 59 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy with evening rain; rain/snow mix overnight.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 27 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

