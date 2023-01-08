One injured in Saturday night shooting near Central and Hillside

One person is injured in a shooting near Central and Hillside.
One person is injured in a shooting near Central and Hillside.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Green St. and Mossman Ave.

WPD said the call came out just before 9 p.m.

WPD is investigating the incident. 12 News has a crew at the scene and will bring you more details.

