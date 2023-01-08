Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Wichita

The Wichita Police Dept. issued a silver alert for 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila.
The Wichita Police Dept. issued a silver alert for 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila.(Wichita Police Dept.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) needs your help locating 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila of Wichita.

WPD said Mario was last seen Saturday near E. Harry St. and S. Broadway. He was last seen wearing tan slacks, a blue polo shirt, a gray jacket, and black dress shoes.

WPD said Mario has short-term memory loss and is showing signs of dementia.

WPD said Mario is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a goatee and mustache.

If you see Mario or know where he is, contact 911 immediately.

