Warmer today- less wind too

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
By Dean Jones
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather is on the way today with the January thaw expected to continue for the week ahead.

It was a cold start to the morning with low temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday as sunshine dominates the Sunflower State.

Mild weather will continue throughout the work week with highs staying in the 50s through Wednesday. Our next storm system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance for rain and maybe some light snow to Kansas. The exact track of this system remains uncertain, there is still questions as to where the highest chance for rain will be and if temperatures will be cold enough for snow. Our confidence will increase by Monday and Tuesday as this storm moves into the West Coast and more data is collected from this weather system.

Behind the weather system, temperatures will turn cooler for the end of the week with highs returning to the 40s. Temperatures rebound into the 50s for next weekend and MLK Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 53

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-10. High: 55

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W Light. Low: 28

Tue: High: 58 Mostly sunny, increasing clouds by late afternoon.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 34 Partly cloudy; chance of rain showers overnight.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 33 AM showers ending, then decreasing clouds. Windy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 35 Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy overnight.

