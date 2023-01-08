Wichita Teen details plan to give back to the community

A Wichita teen is planning to build a restaurant and shelter for the homeless.
By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans.

Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at Gladiator Arcade and Pizzeria, but has plans to own his own barbecue restaurant in the near future.

“I am trying to open up J&B Hot Dog Stand Barbecue,” said Javion.

Javion said with his business idea he wants to make an impact on Wichita’s homeless population by offering them jobs at his restaurant with wages starting at $10 an hour.

“What we are trying to do is promote the life of homeless with them in cooking and help them out and help them get off the streets,” said Javion.

Javion said he is also thinking about opening up a shelter for the homeless.

“I was looking at buying an old hotel here in town and converting it to a homeless shelter for people in need,” said Javion. “I see that there is not just a lot of homeless, but there is also a lot of children out there on the streets and parents that have nowhere to put their kids at night.”

Unfortunately for Javion, there have been some roadblocks along the way. He said the state of Kansas denied his request for his business to be classified as a non-profit.

Javion said he’s now turning to the community for help. He started a GoFundMe page with a goal of ten thousand dollars to help build the restaurant and make an impact in the Wichita community.

You can donate to Javion’s GoFundMe here.

