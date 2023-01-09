1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) on Monday announced the death of its one-year-old southern white rhino, Augustus. Gus, as he was affectionately known, was born at the zoo on December 9, 2021.

The zoo said Gus started exhibiting neurological-type symptoms on Thursday, which lasted over the next few days. The zoo’s veterinary staff along with help from veterinarians and rhino experts across the country and around the world tried but could not determine the cause of the symptoms. Sunday morning, the zoo said Gus’ quality of life had decreased to the point that the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

“It all happened so fast, but I am certain our animal care team and veterinary staff did absolutely everything they could. At this point our staff is heartbroken,” shared Ryan VanZant, RHZ Executive Director. “While it is so soul-fulfilling working with and on behalf of these amazing animals, it is soul-crushing when they leave us.”

The zoo said there is no concern for the health of Gus’ mother, Evey. The remains have been sent to the Kansas State School of Veterinary Medicine for a necropsy with hopes that out of tragedy something can be learned that will help rhino populations in the future.

Friends of Rolling Hills Zoo can make a donation in Gus’ honor to the International Rhino Foundation at https://rhinos.org/.

