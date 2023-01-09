U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal

On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the 2002 capital murder convictions and sentences of brothers, Reginald Carr (left) and Jonathan Carr (right).(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear appeals from two men convicted of capital murder for killing four people in Wichita in 2000.

The court declined to hear appeals from Jonathan and Reginald Carr, who were convicted of capital murder in relation to the crimes and sentenced to death. The Supreme Court’s action means the two Carrs have exhausted their direct appeals and their convictions and death sentences are considered final, although they still have the ability to file additional lawsuits in state or federal court seeking to prevent their executions, and it is expected they will do so, the according to the attorney general’s office.

This is the second time the U.S. Supreme Court has considered these cases. In 2016, the Court decided on an appeal from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asking it to reinstate the defendants’ death sentences after the Kansas Supreme Court had overturned them. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Kansas court’s ruling, and in 2022 the Kansas Supreme Court then rejected additional challenges to the convictions and death sentences.

“The slow but steady march toward justice continues,” Schmidt said.

A total of nine people currently are under sentence of death in Kansas. Seven have exhausted their direct appeals, meaning their convictions and sentences are affirmed and they are now in various stages of collateral litigation. Those who have exhausted their direct appeals, in addition to the Carr brothers, are Gary Kleypas, John Robinson, Sydney Gleason, Scott Cheever, and James Kraig Kahler. The two whose cases are still on direct appeal are Justin Thurber and Kyle Flack.

