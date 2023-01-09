Convicted sex offender sentenced to life in prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A convicted sex offender was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

District Judge Christopher Magana sentenced Daniel Withrow, 43 of Wichita, to life for kidnapping and attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stem from a May 2019 incident where an eight-year-old girl told an officer that Withrow took her into a shed against her will. The girl was able to get away.

Withrow will be eligible for parole in about 46 years.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com