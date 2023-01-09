Convicted sex offender sentenced to life in prison

(Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office)
(Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A convicted sex offender was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

District Judge Christopher Magana sentenced Daniel Withrow, 43 of Wichita, to life for kidnapping and attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stem from a May 2019 incident where an eight-year-old girl told an officer that Withrow took her into a shed against her will. The girl was able to get away.

Withrow will be eligible for parole in about 46 years.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
A Wichita teen is planning to build a restaurant and shelter for the homeless.
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal

Latest News

west wichita flooding
City of Wichita, Sedgwick County join forces in flood-reduction effort
west wichita flooding
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kansas Inauguration Day
Kan. governor, conservative legislature commit to finding common ground in new session