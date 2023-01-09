Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG

Gov. Laura Kelly and former Sec. of State Kris Kobach both release statements in response to...
Gov. Laura Kelly and former Sec. of State Kris Kobach both release statements in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the 2020 U.S. Senate.(WIBW)
By John Hanna
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democrat Laura Kelly is preparing to be sworn in for a second term as Kansas governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general.

Kelly and other statewide elected officials are scheduled to take their oaths of office in a ceremony at noon Monday that includes her inaugural address. She’s often used her major public speeches to promote bipartisanship.

The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
A Wichita teen is planning to build a restaurant and shelter for the homeless.
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
12 News
Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the 2002 capital murder convictions and...
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal
Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Wichita woman lending a helping hand after car crashes through neighbors’ home
From zero offers to walk-on weapon: the Melvion Flanagan story
12 News
Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled