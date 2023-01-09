Kan. governor, conservative legislature commit to finding common ground in new session

On Monday, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly officially began her second term as she took the oath of office.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day filled with ceremony kicked off the 2023 legislative session Monday with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly taking the oath of office to begin her second term. Lawmakers struck a tone of working together and improving Kansas as many issues will be debated in the weeks and months ahead.

Monday’s ceremony also capped a political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

Kelly used her inaugural address Monday to set Kansas apart from national politics and calling for civility and unity.

“The middle of the road is where left and right come together, where well-intentioned people who hold different positions find common ground,” Kelly said. “Nobody gets everything they want, everyone gets something they want.”

It was similar tone in the Kansas House where new leadership is taking over for a new term. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Kansas House and Senate.

Republican Dan Hawkins is the new Speaker of the House and will have a major hand in shaping the priorities and legislation for the next two years.

“We will work across the aisle when we can,” he said. “We will disagree strongly but respectfully when we must, but in the end, our focus will be on serious, long-term solutions for our constituents.

Governor Kelly will lay out her agenda Wednesday night in her State of the State address. Her speech begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the 12 News app and on www.kwch.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
A Wichita teen is planning to build a restaurant and shelter for the homeless.
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal

Latest News

west wichita flooding
City of Wichita, Sedgwick County join forces in flood-reduction effort
west wichita flooding
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kansas Inauguration Day
(Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Convicted sex offender sentenced to life in prison