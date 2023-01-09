Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a man shot near 22nd and Piatt last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made.

The shooting happened last Thursday afternoon near 22nd and Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man in his 40s had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During their investigation, police learned that a second man in his 40s walked into a separate hospital with serious injuries from the shooting.

According to the Sedgwick County booking sheets on Monday morning, Jamar White had been booked into the jail on the charge of first-degree murder. Darries Mitchell was arrested in connection to the case. He’s currently being held in the Sedgwick County jail on the charges of aggravated battery.

