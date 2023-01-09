Midweek system will bring some rain/snow

Mild weather this week should limit snow amounts
After a mild Tuesday, changes are expected
After a mild Tuesday, changes are expected
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A very warm day (by January standards) is on the way for Tuesday with much of the state up around 60 degrees. However, changes will take place during the middle of the week as a fast moving winter system crosses the Plains with chances for some rain and snow.

Look for light winds and sunshine on Tuesday as temperatures climb nearly 20 degrees above average. Clouds will start to thicken up late in the day, but much of the area will still have some sun.

More clouds arrive Wednesday, but both the morning and afternoon commute will be free of any weather hazards. Some light rain showers may develop by early evening in central and western Kansas, but the threat of snow won’t show up until after 10 p.m. Accumulations of snow will be light (generally an inch or two in most areas), but some slushy areas can be expected for rush hour Thursday morning. When all is said and done, areas of the state that get precipitation should amount to under .50″

Warmer temperatures will return at the end of the week and by next weekend, highs in the 50s and 60s will return.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: W/SE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 57 Turning mostly cloudy; rain/snow mix into the overnight.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 29 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 23 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy in the afternoon.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 37 Partly cloudy and windy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.

