Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

A woman is in custody after a child dies from an overdose
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska mother is in custody after authorities say her 4-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home in March 2022, where they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WOWT reports.

In an interview, Hunt allegedly told authorities her son may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

Authorities found in an analysis of the pill bottle that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. She is in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
A Wichita teen is planning to build a restaurant and shelter for the homeless.
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
12 News
Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early...
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
The president's visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record...
Biden makes border visit ahead of summit in Mexico
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
The baby's mother says the suspect threw the beer after he was escorted out of a restaurant.
Mom says drunken man threw beer on her 5-month-old daughter