Stream advisory issued for Slate Creek, confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton.

The KDHE said the stream advisory results from operation problems at the city of Newton’s wastewater plant. The city of Newton is working to repair the problem.

The advisory has been issued due to the potential of elevated bacteria and contaminants in Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek, located near Newton.

Anyone who lives or has activities near this stream is advised to not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

The KDHE will rescind the advisory once flows recede, and subsequent bacteria testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

