Warm start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably chilly Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 20s. Later today underneath mainly sunny skies, highs will climb into the middle 50s, or ten to fifteen degrees above average.

Despite a few clouds on Tuesday, temperatures will trend even higher as we head toward 60 degrees during the afternoon. While that sounds warm for January, Wichita would have to hit 74 degrees to tie a record high!

Warmer weather sticks around on Wednesday and that means our next storm system will be mostly wet, and not white, in the Wichita area. As colder air arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the rain will change into snow, and some light/slushy accumulation is possible northwest of a Kingman to Emporia line.

On the other side of the mid-week weather maker will be warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs in the near normal lower 40s on Thursday will climb to near 60 degrees on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: A few clouds, then sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15 10-20. High: 55.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW/S 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 60.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 55. Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain; rain/snow mix at night.

Thu: Low: 31. High: 44. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and colder.

Fri: Low: 25. High: 48. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 53. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 35. High: 59. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com