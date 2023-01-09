Week of Jan. 9: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring hospice and home care employment.

MONDAY: Registered Nurse | Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice | Wichita | $28 - $36 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12362132 | Qualifications: • One (1) year of medical/surgical experience with Hospice, Oncology, Home Health/Private Duty preferred • BSN strongly preferred • Valid driver’s license | Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Caregiver | Comfort Keepers | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12362142 | Qualifications: • CNA license or a minimum of one (1) year professional caregiving experience • Valid driver’s license • Submit to Criminal Background Investigation, Motor Vehicle Driving Record Check | Comfort Keepers has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Registered Nurse - Hospice | Interim HealthCare of Wichita, Inc | Wichita | $65,000 - $70,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12362147 | Qualifications: • Graduate of an accredited school of nursing • Licensed to practice as an RN in the state in which employed • One (1) year of hospice care experience preferred | Interim HealthCare of Wichita, Inc has two additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: CareGiver (Weekends and Evenings) | KETCH | Wichita | $15.35 -$17, $2,500 sign on bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12362805 | Qualifications: • High School diploma or accredited GED • Valid driver’s license, good driving record, dependable vehicle • Must be able to lift 50 lbs. or ¼ of own body weight, whichever is less | KETCH has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Certified Medication Aide | Reflection Living | Hutchinson | $15 - $16,  $2,250 sign on bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12362800 | Qualifications: • Certified Medication Aide/Certified Nurse Aide | Reflection Living has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

