Wichita woman lending a helping hand after car crashes through neighbors’ home

Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Libby Hammann said her neighborhood is devastated after a car crashed into a home on their block. Now, Libby is stepping up to help the family impacted. Wichita Police said the crash happened Saturday in the 1400 block of S. Martinson.

“Dire needs for financial assistance to help fix this home,” Libby said. “I just feel so bad for the family, because of this.”

Since the crash, Libby said the owners are doing what they can to get by.

“They did put wood up for the structure to help keep it structurally sound on the side of the house here,” Libby said.

The Red Cross has relocated the couple in a hotel for now, but Libby said she wanted to help them during this time by starting a GoFundMe.

“To get them some kind of assistance... further to help them with this would just be such a blessing for them,” Libby said.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs
Emergency crews responded to a trench collapse at the Salina South High School on Friday. Both...
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead after Gray Co. crash

Latest News

From zero offers to walk-on weapon: the Melvion Flanagan story
12 News
Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to...
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting