Wichita woman lending a helping hand after car crashes through neighbors’ home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Libby Hammann said her neighborhood is devastated after a car crashed into a home on their block. Now, Libby is stepping up to help the family impacted. Wichita Police said the crash happened Saturday in the 1400 block of S. Martinson.

“Dire needs for financial assistance to help fix this home,” Libby said. “I just feel so bad for the family, because of this.”

Since the crash, Libby said the owners are doing what they can to get by.

“They did put wood up for the structure to help keep it structurally sound on the side of the house here,” Libby said.

The Red Cross has relocated the couple in a hotel for now, but Libby said she wanted to help them during this time by starting a GoFundMe.

“To get them some kind of assistance... further to help them with this would just be such a blessing for them,” Libby said.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com