After more than 10 years, Poor Orphan Wanderer still needs forever home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After being saved more than 10 years ago, one dog at Hallmark Kennels in Wichita has been waiting a lifetime to be adopted.

Photojournalist Bert Harry took a trip to Hallmark Kennels to visit Poor Orphan Wanderer, a dog who is still in search of a good home.

