After more than 10 years, Poor Orphan Wanderer still needs forever home

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After being saved more than 10 years ago, one dog at Hallmark Kennels in Wichita has been waiting a lifetime to be adopted.

Photojournalist Bert Harry took a trip to Hallmark Kennels to visit Poor Orphan Wanderer, a dog who is still in search of a good home.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal
police lights
Man critically injured in Russell shooting, suspect at-large

Latest News

One dog at Hallmark Kennels in Wichita has been waiting a lifetime to be adopted.
Orphan Wanderer waiting for a forever home
Black Nurses Association gets Helping Hand
Black Nurses Association receives Helping Hand for effort to provide health equity in Wichita area
Dozens of parents and students showed up to speak in support of Chris Santoya on the night the...
Halstead students, parents speak in support of now former coach, high school counselor
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title