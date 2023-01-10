Black Nurses Association receives Helping Hand for effort to provide health equity in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local organization received recognition this week for helping to provide health equity in the Wichita area. To show appreciation for the Wichita chapter of the Black Nurses Association and its contributions to the community, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand.

The Black Nurses Association has been around since he 1970s to ensure populations have access to proper healthcare. But local president Peggy Jones-Fox said the last couple of years, the group focused on helping in the fight against COVID-19.

She said the group helps to support families with a number of health issues. You can hear more about the organization and see the Black Nurses Association receive a Helping Hand in the form of a $1,200 check in the window above.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com