Black Nurses Association receives Helping Hand for effort to provide health equity in Wichita area

The Black Nurses Association works to ensure diverse populations have access to proper healthcare.
By Felicia Rolfe and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local organization received recognition this week for helping to provide health equity in the Wichita area. To show appreciation for the Wichita chapter of the Black Nurses Association and its contributions to the community, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand.

The Black Nurses Association has been around since he 1970s to ensure populations have access to proper healthcare. But local president Peggy Jones-Fox said the last couple of years, the group focused on helping in the fight against COVID-19.

She said the group helps to support families with a number of health issues. You can hear more about the organization and see the Black Nurses Association receive a Helping Hand in the form of a $1,200 check in the window above.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal

Latest News

Black Nurses Association gets Helping Hand
Black Nurses Association receives Helping Hand for effort to provide health equity in Wichita area
A Wichita teen is planning to build a restaurant and shelter for the homeless.
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
Larrah Feikert, 12, turns feed sacks into reusable shopping bags, a creative business that's...
Ford County girl launches business turning feed sacks into shopping bags