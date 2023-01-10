Chill Tuesday morning turns to comfortable afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly Tuesday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, despite a few clouds this afternoon, temperatures will top-out near 60 degrees. While that is 17 degrees above average, Wichita would have to hit 74 today to tie a record high!

Warmer weather sticks around on Wednesday and that means our next storm system will be mostly wet, and not white, in the Wichita area. As colder air arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the rain will change into snow.

An inch or two of snow is expected, mainly along and north of highway 400, and some roads will be slushy during the Thursday morning commute. However, this does not look like a big impact event and the snow will be done falling by sunrise Thursday.

On the other side of the mid-week weather maker will be warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs in the near normal lower 40s on Thursday will climb into the lower 60s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; rain/snow mix at night. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 57.

Thu: Low: 29. High: 44. Decreasing clouds, windy, and colder.

Fri: Low: 23. High: 48. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 56. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 62. Partly cloudy, windy, and mild.

Mon: Low: 39. High: 54. Partly cloudy.

