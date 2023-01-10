Chill Tuesday morning turns to comfortable afternoon

What's coming to Wichita this week.
What's coming to Wichita this week.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly Tuesday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, despite a few clouds this afternoon, temperatures will top-out near 60 degrees. While that is 17 degrees above average, Wichita would have to hit 74 today to tie a record high!

Warmer weather sticks around on Wednesday and that means our next storm system will be mostly wet, and not white, in the Wichita area. As colder air arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the rain will change into snow.

An inch or two of snow is expected, mainly along and north of highway 400, and some roads will be slushy during the Thursday morning commute. However, this does not look like a big impact event and the snow will be done falling by sunrise Thursday.

On the other side of the mid-week weather maker will be warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs in the near normal lower 40s on Thursday will climb into the lower 60s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; rain/snow mix at night. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 57.

Thu: Low: 29. High: 44. Decreasing clouds, windy, and colder.

Fri: Low: 23. High: 48. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 56. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 62. Partly cloudy, windy, and mild.

Mon: Low: 39. High: 54. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal
Wichita police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan. 5....
Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

Latest News

Black Nurses Association gets Helping Hand
Black Nurses Association receives Helping Hand for effort to provide health equity in Wichita area
Dozens of parents and students showed up to speak in support of Chris Santoya on the night the...
Halstead students, parents speak in support of now former coach, high school counselor
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
death penalty
FF12: Will Kansas’ death row inmates ever be executed?