EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on December 30, 2023.(TC Energy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek.

The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of a creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal
police lights
Man critically injured in Russell shooting, suspect at-large

Latest News

The Santa Barbara Foresters beat the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 12-3 Monday night, winning their...
NBC World Series finds home in Wichita for the next two years
Daniel Gossett’s no-hitter led the Wind Surge to a 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on...
Wind Surge announce reduced season, single-game ticket prices
One dog at Hallmark Kennels in Wichita has been waiting a lifetime to be adopted.
After more than 10 years, Poor Orphan Wanderer still needs forever home
One dog at Hallmark Kennels in Wichita has been waiting a lifetime to be adopted.
Orphan Wanderer waiting for a forever home