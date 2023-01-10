Halstead students, parents speak in support of now former coach, high school counselor

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - Student athletes and parents in Halstead gathered Monday night to vent their frustrations in support of the now former high school boys basketball coach and high school counselor. At Monday night’s Halstead board of education meeting, the board approved the termination of Chris Santoya from his positions within the district.

This comes weeks after the district sent a letter to parents saying Santoya would no longer be coaching. That letter did not specify why, other than saying it did not involve the safety of students or staff.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, dozens of students and parents showed up to speak in support of Santoya. Citing personnel matters, board members heard public comment from speakers behind closed doors. 12 News spoke with Santoya’s wife and former players who were among those expressing frustration with the school board.

“I’ve gotta speak for what’s right, and I know what my husband has put into this. Our community is lucky to have him,” Santoya’s wife, Courtney Santoya said.

12 News was not able to speak with the Halstead Board of Education Monday night to learn the reasoning for the decision to part ways with Santoya. We will follow up on this story to relay those answers.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com