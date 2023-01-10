Halstead students, parents speak in support of now former coach, high school counselor

Dozens of parents and students showed up to speak in support of Chris Santoya on the night the...
Dozens of parents and students showed up to speak in support of Chris Santoya on the night the Halstead school board approved his termination.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - Student athletes and parents in Halstead gathered Monday night to vent their frustrations in support of the now former high school boys basketball coach and high school counselor. At Monday night’s Halstead board of education meeting, the board approved the termination of Chris Santoya from his positions within the district.

This comes weeks after the district sent a letter to parents saying Santoya would no longer be coaching. That letter did not specify why, other than saying it did not involve the safety of students or staff.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, dozens of students and parents showed up to speak in support of Santoya. Citing personnel matters, board members heard public comment from speakers behind closed doors. 12 News spoke with Santoya’s wife and former players who were among those expressing frustration with the school board.

“I’ve gotta speak for what’s right, and I know what my husband has put into this. Our community is lucky to have him,” Santoya’s wife, Courtney Santoya said.

12 News was not able to speak with the Halstead Board of Education Monday night to learn the reasoning for the decision to part ways with Santoya. We will follow up on this story to relay those answers.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal

Latest News

Black Nurses Association gets Helping Hand
Black Nurses Association receives Helping Hand for effort to provide health equity in Wichita area
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
death penalty
FF12: Will Kansas’ death row inmates ever be executed?
police lights
Man critically injured in Russell shooting, suspect at-large