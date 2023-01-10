Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man suspected of breaking into a Lousiana home was shot and killed by a woman who was protecting her two children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a house in Hammond, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Robert Rheams, 51, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he broke into the home of a woman and her two young children, detectives say.

A physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner, which deputies said ended when the woman shot the alleged intruder. Rheams was pronounced dead on the scene by the parish coroner.

Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis said the case appears to be a homeowner exercising Second Amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.

Travis said Rheams was out on parole after serving almost 20 years in prison for armed robbery. Detectives have also tied Rheams to an attempted carjacking hours prior.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.