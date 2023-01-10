Kansas governor signs executive order establishing early childhood task force

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Governor Laura Kelly signed the first executive order of her second term on Tuesday, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.

The task force will analyze the current early childhood system and how it is financed – focusing on gaps, inefficiencies, and redundancies. It will also conduct a series of stakeholder engagement opportunities and draft a transition plan for the new agency.

The task force will build on the Kelly Administration’s first-term efforts around early childhood, which include investing more than $270 million to support child care providers and increasing access to reliable, affordable child care.

The task force will include representatives from state government, the private sector, philanthropic organizations, early childhood service providers, and advocacy organizations. Governor Kelly will also invite members of the Kansas Senate and the Kansas House of Representatives to be members of the task force.

The complete text of Executive Order #23-01 can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com