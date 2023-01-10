Man arrested in shooting death of FHSU football player

Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Day, police said.(Fort Hays State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KWCH) - Oklahoma City police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Daniel Howard, a football standout at Hays State University (FHSU).

J’Coal Glover, 30, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, but News 9 in Oklahoma City reports he did not pull the trigger, according to court records.

Howard died New Year’s Day following a shooting in Oklahoma’s Midtown district. He was among six people injured.

News 9 reports Glover was captured on surveillance being “forced out by security.” He could be seen going to his vehicle to retrieve an item. Then, he and Howard got into an argument.

According to court documents, there was a second altercation. Glover concealed a second suspect who was holding a firearm behind his back. Investigators say the gunman reached past Glover and began firing multiple times at victims.

Howard was shot several times. Police said the shooting was not random.

