Man critically injured in Russell shooting, suspect at-large

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Russell Police Department is looking for a man suspected in a Monday afternoon shooting in the city.

Police said a little before 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North Fossil Street, in Russell, and found a 45-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. An ambulance took the injured man to Russel Regional Hospital from where he was later flown to a trauma center in Wichita. As of Monday night, police said the man is in critical condition.

During the investigation, police identified a suspect, 47-year-old Shane Daniel Slack. Police said Slack fled the scene in a black 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Kansas license plate 725 RMV.

Slack stands about 5′11, weighs about 160 pounds and has blue yes, police said. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a leather “biker-style” vest. Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911 and not approach him.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is injured in a shooting near 9th and Grove.
One injured in Saturday night shooting
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
A Wichita teen is planning to build a restaurant and shelter for the homeless.
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
Wichita police respond to a vehicle crashing into a home in southwest Wichita.
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal

Latest News

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
FILE - Anthony Mattivi, a Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions...
Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director
Carr brothers
Carr brothers exhaust direct appeal options over Dec. 2000 murders
west wichita flooding
City of Wichita, Sedgwick County join forces in flood-reduction effort