Man critically injured in Russell shooting, suspect at-large

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Russell Police Department is looking for a man suspected in a Monday afternoon shooting in the city.

Police said a little before 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North Fossil Street, in Russell, and found a 45-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. An ambulance took the injured man to Russel Regional Hospital from where he was later flown to a trauma center in Wichita. As of Monday night, police said the man is in critical condition.

During the investigation, police identified a suspect, 47-year-old Shane Daniel Slack. Police said Slack fled the scene in a black 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Kansas license plate 725 RMV.

Slack stands about 5′11, weighs about 160 pounds and has blue yes, police said. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a leather “biker-style” vest. Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911 and not approach him.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com