Man suspected of kidnapping 3 children in Wichita charged with assault, child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man suspected in a pair of kidnappings involving three Wichita school children last week stood before a Sedgwick County District Court judge Tuesday afternoon to hear the formal charges against him.

In the virtual appearance the judge read multiple charges against 21-year-old Manasse’h Ward. In all, he faces 13 counts including kidnapping, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement.

Police arrested Ward last week in connection with two separate kidnappings involving three children in southeast Wichita.

The first incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after school. Police said a 13-year-old girl reported being kidnapped by a man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of E. Boston, near Boston Park. Police said the man attempted to sexually assault the girl and then let her go. She reported the incident to a family member, and officers investigated through the night.

A little before 9 a.m. the next day, Thursday, Jan. 5, police said a man driving a blue vehicle kidnapped two elementary-aged children, a boy and a girl, who were in the 900 block of South Drury, walking to Clark Elementary School at 650 S. Apache. Police said the man eventually dropped the boy off and continued with the girl in the vehicle. A short time later, she was found safe.

While investigating the second incident, officers found the suspect’s vehicle near Harry and Woodlawn. They attempted to stop the vehicle and a brief foot chase ensued. Police soon after arrested the man later identified as Ward in the 6600 block of East Boston.

Records show Ward has served time in state custody on aggravated assault charges stemming from a September 2019 incident. He was sentenced in October 2020 and released this past June.

Following Thursday’s arrest, Ward is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

