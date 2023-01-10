NBC World Series finds home in Wichita for the next two years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Baseball Congress announced Tuesday that the entirety NBC World Series will be played at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium in the summers of 2023 and 2024. The tournament will be held this year from Aug. 3-12. That eliminates the possibility, for now, that games will be played at Riverfront Stadium. The downtown venue, home of the Wichita Wind Surge, hosted the final six days of the tournament in 2021.

Last year, Eck Stadium hosted the tournament along with Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson. The tournament has not been hosted at a single site since Lawrence-Dumont Stadium’s last year in existence, 2018. This year’s tournament will be the 89th annual version of the event.

Sixteen teams are slated to participate in the 2023 NBC World Series, with bids being announced over the summer, prior to the tournament. Defending champion Santa Barbara Foresters (CA), as well as the runner up Hays Larks (KS), both receive guaranteed bids for their finishes in the 2022 NBC World Series.

“We are thrilled to call Eck Stadium home for the next two years, and to bring the tournament fully back to Wichita” NBC Tournament Director Katie Woods said. “Wichita has been the home of the NBC since 1935, and the Wichita State athletic department has been great partners as we work to make the 89th year a fantastic one for both teams and fans.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com