Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

Some areas could see a couple inches Wednesday night
Snow forecast for Wednesday night.
Snow forecast for Wednesday night.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.

Wednesday will see clouds moving into the area. The chance for a rain/snow mix will begin in northwest Kansas mid to late afternoon. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s with stronger north winds picking up across western Kansas during the afternoon. Chances for snow will develop and push into central Kansas after dark, and continue spreading on to the south and east during the overnight. Total accumulations should be less than 3 inches by early Thursday.

Thursday morning will see the snow pushing out of eastern Kansas. Expect north winds to be gusty with wind chills down in the teens. The wind will go down later in the day with highs in the 40s.

A gradual warming trend returns by the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: A rain/snow mix turning to all snow. Up to 1″. Wind: N/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 29.

Thu: High: 42 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 27 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 39 Increasing clouds; windy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 38 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 34 Increasing clouds.

