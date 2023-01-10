Who shot the alpacas? Possible case of animal cruelty investigated in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Marion County officials are investigating a shooting that killed five alpacas and injured others. That investigation involves determining whether this may be a case of animal cruelty.

Jeff Methvin owns 15 alpacas and raises them near his home. Late Sunday night, he said he and his wife knew something was wrong when one of the animals was out in the middle of the road next to their house. Methvin went to the pens to check on the rest of his herd. He found some of them dead.

“I got to looking at them and they all had gunshot wounds,” he said. “Five have died, so far.”

Methvin said the five dead alpacas were all shot in the head. He said it’s difficult to wrap his mind around why someone would do this to his animals.

“It’s a lot that the alpacas got killed, but it’s probably more knowing that somebody just came onto our place with a gun,” Methvin said. “I guess that’s the world we live in.”

While shocked by what happened, Methvin said he still plans to grow his alpaca herd. He said he appreciates the community’s support during this difficult time.

“Everybody wants to help you out, so we do appreciate everything everybody has done,” Methvin said.

With many questions unanswered, Methvin is hoping for justice.

“I am hopeful that whoever did this will be found,” he said.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 620-382-2144.

