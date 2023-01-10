Wind Surge announce reduced season, single-game ticket prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wind Surge announced new, reduced prices for single-game tickets and season-ticket packages, boasting that a family of four can now attend a game for as little as $24.

That price would be attained if the family utilizes the berm beyond the left-field wall, where tickets for children dropped from $8 to $4 and for adults from $10 to $8. The price reduction is a follow-through on a vow by new team president Jay Miller, who returned to the team following a one-year absence. Miller worked closely with former Wind Surge owner Lou Schwechheimer, who died in 2020 before the team had played its first game.

The price of a 69-game (full-season) membership plan is reduced from $1,250 to the original price of $980, including all fees and taxes. All other membership plans have been reduced, with the lowest-priced beginning at $160. The Wind Surge will offer five seating option prices for the seating bowl. Tickets in the seating bowl will range from $10 to $19.

The team has introduced new group ticket prices ranging from $5 to $14 per ticket. Tickets for a group of 25 or more can be purchased in any seating section including the newly created Dugout Select section within the seating bowl. This will allow groups of 25 to watch the Wind Surge in action for as low as $125.

Members who have purchased plans prior to these changes, and who paid the higher rates and taxes, will receive a credit per plan based on the type of plan purchased during the 2023 season. This credit can be used for purchasing tickets, concessions, or merchandise throughout the 2023 season.

“We felt it was important to go back to the original 2019 pricing of $980 season seats because this was the first commitment both myself and Lou gave to the community in 2019,” Miller said. “In addition, all taxes and fees will be included in ticket prices for the upcoming season. As we continue rebuilding the community’s trust, we want to make sure everyone can afford to experience a game at Riverfront Stadium. This is the first of many steps in doing so.”

