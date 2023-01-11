Ava Jones makes 1st game appearance since injury, scores for Nickerson HS

Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, Jan. 10 and...
Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, Jan. 10 and scored the first basket.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation.

Jones, who returned to training on the court in November, signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Iowa. Her recovery includes some surgeries to both knees and a shoulder. Tuesday night, she wore a leg brace on the court.

Since the season started, teams from schools at the high school and college levels have shown support for the Nickerson High School senior, among Kansas’ best athletes prior to July when a vehicle driven by an impaired man crashed into Jones and members of her family. Jones, her parents and her younger brother were in Louisville, Kentucky for an AAU tournament. Jones’ father died from his injuries. At home in Nickerson, she and her mother continue working toward recovery.

Inspired by the work she’s putting in and how what she’s already been able to overcome, the Derby High School girls basketball team sported shirts with the saying, “Every Day Keep Pushing” and “Jones #35.”

In an early-season meeting between the Kansas State and University of Iowa women’s basketball teams, players on both sides also wore shirts supporting Jones during warmups.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
police lights
Man arrested in Russell shooting
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal

Latest News

Black Nurses Association gets Helping Hand
Black Nurses Association receives Helping Hand for effort to provide health equity in Wichita area
A Wichita teen is planning to build a restaurant and shelter for the homeless.
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
Larrah Feikert, 12, turns feed sacks into reusable shopping bags, a creative business that's...
Ford County girl launches business turning feed sacks into shopping bags