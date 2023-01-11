Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

Evergy
Evergy
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds.

Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.

The electric utility company indicated that the average benefit paid out to Kansans is around $1,180, which can be applied to electricity or gas utility bills. In 2022, it said $47 million helped around 40,000 households in LIEAP aid.

To qualify, Evergy noted that Kansans are required to have a combined gross income of all people living at the home that is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, a family of four is required to have an annual household income - before taxes - below $41,628.

Evergy said its customer advisors have partnered with community service organizations to help customers apply for finds. Advisors will host several utility assistance events over the next few months to help customers apply for LIEAP.

On Jan. 12, Evergy said advisors will be at Evergy Connect in Wichita, 111 Ellis off of Douglas Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help applicants. Evergy’s Wichita Connect is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on future assistance event dates, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
Snow forecast for Wednesday night.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to elect Commissioner Pete Meitzner as Chair of...
Sedgwick County Commission approves new chair
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF
Valley Hope mugs
Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita
Valley Hope outpatient treatment center in Wichita, Kansas
Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita