Four Chiefs named to inaugural Players’ All-Pro team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The inaugural edition of the NFL players’ All-Pro First Team featured four Kansas City Chiefs, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend were each selected by their peers as the best at their position for the 2022 season.

Mahomes had a record-setting season for the Chiefs, breaking the single-season mark for most total yards by a quarterback in a season during a year in which the fifth-year Chiefs starter threw for 5,000 yards for the second time in his career. At the conclusion of the regular season, he’s the overwhelming favorite to win his second league MVP at NFL Honors in February.

With 12 touchdown receptions, Kelce set his personal best mark for touchdowns in a season.

The NFLPA introduced the Players’ All-Pro team for the first time following the 2022 season. In a letter written by NFLPA President and Cleveland Browns offensive guard J.C. Tretter, the All-Pro team was brought about to provide players a voice on who is really the best.

“We compete against each other all season long, watching hours and hours of film week after week after week, and yet we have never had an opportunity to use our expertise to select the best of us,” Tretter wrote. “We think it is important that players take the time to define ourselves, because so far, we have allowed everyone else to either pick or dilute our voices.”

The rules regarding the NFLPA vote are as follows:

  • Only active NFL players can vote and they get only one vote.
  • If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15, then they are ineligible, as to ensure that the list includes the best players in that season.
  • Players cannot vote for themselves or for their own teammates.
  • Players vote for the position group they play in and line up against.

