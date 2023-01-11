Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain

Captain Larry Feuerborn
Captain Larry Feuerborn(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 US-54, Wichita. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 13, at Central Community Church, 6100 W Maple.

Attendees will be directed to parking areas by WFD Recruits in reflective vests. You will be expected to comply with their requests to alleviate time constraints and traffic management, according to the fire department.

Graveside services will immediately follow the conclusion of the church service. Only predetermined units will be taking part in the processional for Captain Feuerborn. All other attendees will be dismissed prior to the processional leaving the church and asked to follow the BLUE alternate route shown below to the cemetery.

