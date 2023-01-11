KBI investigates suspicious death in NE Kansas

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at around 4 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman requesting law enforcement assistance at 1435 K-20 Highway, in Horton. Brown County deputies arrived and found a man’s body in the attic of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as Gene A.  Dunlap, 56. Dunlap lived at the residence where he was found.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

